February 5, 1930 - October 20, 2019



Peacefully with family by his side, Dad lost his battle with lymphoma at the age of 89. Dad was born in Admiral, Saskatchewan and moved to Penny, BC at the age of 16 where he met Mom. They were married at the ages of 17 and 18 and were married 64 years. Dad was a logger for many years working in Penny, Donald and then in Kamloops. Many times in Kamloops he had to go away from home into camps. We always enjoyed his stories of tricks he would play on people.



In later years, Dad worked in construction. Dad got along with all people, he liked them and they liked him and they never forgot him. He was a gentle giant, handsome and right up to his death people could not believe he was 89.

Dad instilled in us a strong work ethic. Get a job, be there every day, work hard and be on time. Tell the truth because in the end it is less painful. He was a quiet man of few words. He loved to laugh although never did out loud, only a quiet chuckle and he loved to tease.



Dad and Mom were parents that did everything with us – picnics, wiener roasts, snowmobiling and camping. In later years, they were very independent and spent many years at Knouff Lake where they built two log homes and spent hours going into the bush getting firewood.



Dad started making wooden puzzles and was thrilled to give them away to family, friends and strangers. No one could figure them out.



Dad was predeceased by his wife Jean, his parents Gordon and Charlotte and two brothers Jack and Steve. Left to remember him are his daughter Joy, sons Rick (Linda) and Jim (Cindy), grandchildren Tila (Warren), Rick Jr. (Kam), Cora Lee and Dallas (Debra), great-grandchildren Dylan (Bailey), Nakayla (Leon), Ryder and Mason, great-great-grandchildren Jackson, Graysen and Curtis. Dad's younger sister Gail Stewart, more family as well as many friends.



We wish to thank the nurses on 5-South and the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice who cared for our Dad in his last days.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



