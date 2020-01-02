Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Quast. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

June 30, 1935 – December 27, 2019



With extreme sadness the family of Charlotte Quast of Kamloops, BC announce her passing at Royal Inland Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 84.



Charlotte will be sadly missed by her daughter Marilyn (Mike) of Ottawa and son Brian (Debbie) of Logan Lake/Lacombe, grandchildren Mark (Sophie) of Fort Coulonge, Chrissy (Kyle) and Tammy (Steven) of Calgary and three great-grandchildren Gavin, Logan and Quinn.



Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Percy in 2004 and her siblings Horricks, Glen, R.D., Sidney, Christena and Lorne.



Charlotte was a member of the Logan Lake community since 1977. In 2002, she and Percy moved to Kamloops. She loved spending time with her family and friends. When she was not in the Logan Lake / Kamloops area Charlotte was travelling back east to visit family and friends.



Charlotte will be forever remembered for her generosity and heart of gold. Her true joy was in helping family and friends and embracing their happiness.



A Memorial Service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Logan Lake Community Church.



In lieu of flowers, should you desire, donations can be made in Charlotte's memory to the .



