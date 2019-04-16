Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherie Ferneda Balison. View Sign

March 1, 1929 –April 10, 2019



We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Cherie Ferneda Balison of Kamloops, BC at the age of 90 years. She died in the early morning hours of April 10, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her ever-loving husband Dave of 67 years and her son Mark (Debbie) of Kamloops, BC. She leaves behind her seven precious grandchildren Lea-el Balison (Courtenay, BC), Christopher (Deanna) Balison (Kamloops, BC), Brandy (Shane) Sonnenberg (Kamloops, BC), Trista Nelson (Nakusp, BC), Dustin Balison (Kamloops, BC), Dameon Balison (Kamloops, BC), Kelly (Ryan) Arsenault (Middletown, Delaware, USA), her twelve great-grandchildren and her only brother Elvin McDonald (Mission, BC).



Cherie is predeceased by her parents Harold and Irene McDonald, her eldest son Steven Balison and her only daughter Jan Balison.



Born and growing up in Vancouver, BC, Cherie completed her education and married the love of her life Dave. Her and Dave soon relocated to Heffley Lake, BC in support of her husband's family business venture (Balco Sawmill and later Balco Forest Products). Together Cherie and Dave raised their three children in the Kamloops area. Cherie enjoyed travelling with her husband to many different locations around the world. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren. In her pastime, she loved to do crosswords, crocheting and reading. Always pleasant to be around, Cherie is remembered for her kind, unassuming nature. Her kind heart and impeccable refinement will never be forgotten.



The family thanks the staff of Kamloops Seniors Village, Dr. Jonathon Wiltshire and Christine and the nursing staff on 4-North of RIH, for their outstanding and compassionate care.



Her funeral will held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Kamloops, BC, officiated by Pastor Harold Wiest.



Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice is welcomed.



