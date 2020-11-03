1/1
Cherrie Ethel White
1936 - 2020
With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our loving mother, Cherrie Ethel White (Black), on October 27th, 2020. Cherrie was born to Robert and Emily (Russell) Black on January 14th, 1936, in North Vancouver. She was predeceased in 2014 by the love of her life Rex White, her husband of 62 years, their 2 daughters and a son, one great-granddaughter, and her sister Eileen Miltimore.

Mom will be dearly missed by her 6 children, Debbie, Robert (Nancy), Trevor (Debbie) Rick (Mary), Loralee (Theo Huisman), and Lynne (Tony Milos), 16 grandchildren, and 18 beautiful great-grandchildren who touched her heart deeply. Mom loved babies and basked in the marvel of each new one that joined her family.

She will be missed by her sister, Colleen Cowell, with whom she shared a special bond.

We will lovingly remember our mother for her strength, grace, sense of humour, love of music and reading, and her amazing cooking and baking.

The family thanks mom's caregivers at Royal Inland Hospital and Marjorie Willoughby Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Children's Hospital.

The family hopes to be able to hold a memorial for mom in Spring/Summer 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
250-554-2577

Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
