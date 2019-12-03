August 8, 1957 – November 16, 2019
Cheryl passed away peacefully on
November 16, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital with her husband Gordon and family by her side.
Barbara Cheryl-Lynn Klassen (née Kenney) was born on August 8, 1957 in Regina, Saskatchewan to her parents Ethel and Gordon Kenney whom she is predeceased by, along with her mother and father-in-law Katherine and John Klassen.
Cheryl is survived by her brothers Gary and Brian Kenney, several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Judy and Jim McNaughton, Dwight and Caroline Klassen, Mark and Olive Ferguson, Alan Klassen, Brian and Leslie Kenney, Gary and Missy Kenny and several nieces and nephews
Cheryl loved her two cats, wild birds and her gardens. She worked in homecare until her health cut her career short as she had numerous health concerns.
Our family would like to thank all the wonderful medical staff in the ICU for their compassion and care.
Cheryl will be greatly missed, especially by her loving husband Gordon.
Donations can be made in Cheryl's name to the Kamloops S.P.C.A.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 3, 2019