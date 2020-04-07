Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine "Christl" Nordal. View Sign Obituary

On March 22, 2020 with her husband Mel by her side, Christl passed away peacefully leaving all who knew her broken hearted.



Christl was born in Vienna on October 16, 1942 to Amalia and Ferdinand Weismann. She followed her childhood dream to move to Canada at age 18. She arrived in Nanaimo where she married Jim Dewar and they had two boys Robert and Duane. She was a very dynamic lady and accomplished so much in her lifetime. She excelled in any task she did. After meeting Mel Nordal, Mel proposed to her on the Maid of the Mist in Niagara Falls and she happily said Yes. After marrying Mel they travelled for a number of years, including a European trip and a Panama cruise and in their little motorhome they had great times together and even travelled across Canada. Later, they bought a place in Yuma, Arizona and spent many happy years being snowbirds.



She leaves to mourn her Rock, Mel, her loving husband of nine years. She leaves two sons Robert (Janice) and Duane (Diane), grandchildren Marena and Jeffrey who live in Calgary. She also leaves her best friends Barbara and Les, Vallia, Shirley, Dave and CarolAnn who delivered gourmet meals and many, many more.



A Celebration of Christl's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House, at 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC. V2E 2S9.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



