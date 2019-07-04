Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Ian Bandy. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our brother Christopher Ian Bandy, taken far too soon from his family on the night of June 28, 2019 at the age of 34.



Chris is predeceased by both his parents Ron Bandy and Tracy Tinline. Left to grieve this loss are his brother Patrick Bandy (Kate), sister Ashley Bandy (Thomas) and his nephews Jack, Oliver and Finley. Also left behind are his grandparents Jackie and Tom Wolfe, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who Chris cared for tremendously.



Chris was born on March 17, 1985 at Royal Inland Hospital. Raised in Kamloops, BC, he graduated from NorKam Secondary in 2003. Through his high school years he enjoyed playing all sports, especially football and rugby in which he excelled at. In the years to follow, he was an avid fan of multiple sports from NHL, NFL to MMA.



Chris would later find a career with CN Rail where he was a supervisor for many years, travelling all over Western Canada. He took his job seriously and was rarely off the clock. He was a hard working and loyal man who was always trying to move forward.



Chris enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever he could. Whether it was getting together for a game of cards, watching the fights or shooting a round of golf, he was always interested in whatever was happening. He was a generous man who wouldn't hesitate to pick up the tab or help someone out however it may have been needed. Those that knew him know of what a stand up guy he was. He will be missed tremendously.



His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., with a get-together afterwards. All family and friends are invited to come pay their respects with us and remember the man he was.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our brother Christopher Ian Bandy, taken far too soon from his family on the night of June 28, 2019 at the age of 34.Chris is predeceased by both his parents Ron Bandy and Tracy Tinline. Left to grieve this loss are his brother Patrick Bandy (Kate), sister Ashley Bandy (Thomas) and his nephews Jack, Oliver and Finley. Also left behind are his grandparents Jackie and Tom Wolfe, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who Chris cared for tremendously.Chris was born on March 17, 1985 at Royal Inland Hospital. Raised in Kamloops, BC, he graduated from NorKam Secondary in 2003. Through his high school years he enjoyed playing all sports, especially football and rugby in which he excelled at. In the years to follow, he was an avid fan of multiple sports from NHL, NFL to MMA.Chris would later find a career with CN Rail where he was a supervisor for many years, travelling all over Western Canada. He took his job seriously and was rarely off the clock. He was a hard working and loyal man who was always trying to move forward.Chris enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever he could. Whether it was getting together for a game of cards, watching the fights or shooting a round of golf, he was always interested in whatever was happening. He was a generous man who wouldn't hesitate to pick up the tab or help someone out however it may have been needed. Those that knew him know of what a stand up guy he was. He will be missed tremendously.His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., with a get-together afterwards. All family and friends are invited to come pay their respects with us and remember the man he was.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close