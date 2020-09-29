It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edna Cynthia Chatterley on September 22, 2020.



Cindy was born in St. Felicien, Quebec on May 17, 1958.



With her dad being a railway man her family made their way west with stops in Ontario and Alberta before settling in Kamloops in 1968.



Growing up in Brocklehurst, Cindy attended Kay Bingham Elementary and Brocklehurst Junior Secondary schools. Cindy enjoyed coaching girls softball with her best friend of over 50 years Laurie Spiers.



Her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.



Cindy was predeceased by her parents Frank and Audrey Chatterley, brother Dan (Anita) Chatterley and nephew Robert McLintock,



She is survived by her sisters Donna McLintock, Debbie Chatterley, Linda Gingell and brothers Rick (Helen) Chatterley, Gerry (Carmen) Chatterley and her many nieces and nephews.



We would like to thank the staff at Brocklehurst Gemstones for their kindness and compassion over the last 7 month.

