July 27, 1966 – June 6, 2019
In loving memory of Cindy Judith Lamar. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cindy on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 52.
She was a loving mother and kind heart to those who knew her. For a woman who was as hard as stone and carried the weight of a mountain on her shoulders throughout her life, she helped a lot of people in many different ways and brought happiness and thought to many people. She was passionate about animals and loved the outdoors.
Cindy is with us in our hearts and forever will be missed by her family and friends.
Cindy is survived by her two grandchildren Sebastian and Brolin, son and daughter Jesse and Taylor, life partner Mike, brother and sister Kenny and Susie and parents Gordon and Judy.
The celebration for Cindy will be held on July 27, 2019 at Pinantan Lake.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 18, 2019