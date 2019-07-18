Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Judith Lamar. View Sign Obituary

July 27, 1966 – June 6, 2019



In loving memory of Cindy Judith Lamar. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cindy on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 52.



She was a loving mother and kind heart to those who knew her. For a woman who was as hard as stone and carried the weight of a mountain on her shoulders throughout her life, she helped a lot of people in many different ways and brought happiness and thought to many people. She was passionate about animals and loved the outdoors.



Cindy is with us in our hearts and forever will be missed by her family and friends.



Cindy is survived by her two grandchildren Sebastian and Brolin, son and daughter Jesse and Taylor, life partner Mike, brother and sister Kenny and Susie and parents Gordon and Judy.



The celebration for Cindy will be held on July 27, 2019 at Pinantan Lake.



Condolences may be sent to the family at July 27, 1966 – June 6, 2019In loving memory of Cindy Judith Lamar. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cindy on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 52.She was a loving mother and kind heart to those who knew her. For a woman who was as hard as stone and carried the weight of a mountain on her shoulders throughout her life, she helped a lot of people in many different ways and brought happiness and thought to many people. She was passionate about animals and loved the outdoors.Cindy is with us in our hearts and forever will be missed by her family and friends.Cindy is survived by her two grandchildren Sebastian and Brolin, son and daughter Jesse and Taylor, life partner Mike, brother and sister Kenny and Susie and parents Gordon and Judy.The celebration for Cindy will be held on July 27, 2019 at Pinantan Lake.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close