It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Clarence Ritter on June 23, 2020 at the age of 89.
Clarence is survived and missed dearly by his wife Carmelita and his two children Fergus and Lilo Anne Ritter. Also left to mourn him are his siblings Arnold, Lorraine, Doris and Glen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Annie Ritter; his sisters Helen, Edna, Eileen, Gladys and Claudia; and brothers Roy, Gordon and Eugene.
Clarence was the fifth of thirteen children, born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1930. He settled in Kamloops in the late 1960s, working as a service technician for Interior Office Equipment until his retirement in 1985. He had many interests in his spare time, including falconry, photography, and scuba diving. But his favourite activity was skydiving. He was an early member of the Kamloops Sports Parachute Club, winning several awards and in competitions across BC and Canada.
Thoughtful and kind, a loving husband and provider, Clarence married Carmelita in 1973 and they began raising a family together. They especially enjoyed spending time outdoors, and shared countless happy weekends through the years gardening, hiking, fishing and exploring the natural beauty of Kamloops and surrounding areas. We will treasure those memories, always.
Rest in peace, Clarence.
"In the sweet by and by, we shall meet
on that beautiful shore..."
The family would like to thank Dr. Wynne and Dr. Kip; and all the care aides, nurses, and staff of The Hamlets who took special care of Clarence in his final years.
There will be no service by request.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
