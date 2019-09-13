Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Campbell Clemont. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of our son Clayton Clemont on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the young age of 21.



Left to mourn this loss are his parents Jordan and Shelly Clemont and his sister Grace.



Clayton is predeceased by his Papa Jim.



Also mourning this loss are his Grandparents Val Clemont, Norm and Lynne Scramstad, Uncle Jason Uncle Scotty (Desi) Odessa, Nate and Kaden as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.



Clayton started his education at Westmount Elementary. Clayton graduated from Westsyde Secondary School with the persistence and determination of his favourite teacher Janet Berness.



Clayton started work for Cobra Heavy Iron Ltd at a very young age, where he met his mentor (brother) Koyne Watson. Their bond never diminished. Later he joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 and started work at BA Dawson Blacktop with his dad.



Clayton was a hard-working, loyal, kind soul. He loved dirt biking spending time at the lake, eating pizza and chicken wings with his family & friends. He was always trying to protect his little sister Grace from the world. Now he can do it from up above.

We will love and miss you Forever.



Clayton's life was celebrated on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Coast Canadian Inn, Kamloops.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



