April 30, 1932 – June 3, 2019



Dad was born in Flesherton, Ontario on April 30, 1932 and grew up in Owen Sound during the turbulent war years. He left home at the young age of 13 to make his own way. Over the years, he was never without work more than half a day. He tried his hand with Ontario Hydro, Mercer Dairy Farm in Lethbridge, taxi driving in Edmonton, HBC Fur Trade Division in Kitimat, BC and HBC Retail in Kimberley from 1954 – 1964, Casey's Appliances in Red Deer, travelling salesman with Magnasonic and Sanyo Canada, Casey's Stereo in Kamloops for over 20 years from 1969, at the same time managing Encore Jewellers. He also had Spinners Record Store. During this time, he was an active member of the Downtown Business Association in Kamloops and was instrumental in the building of the local arena, winning an award as a result. He finished his working life with Carter Dodge Chrysler in Burnaby, BC and was their top salesman the first month. Excellent customer service and hard work were his mantras and he passed that down to all five of his children. As a result of his dedication to the community and his salesmanship, he won multiple awards over the years.



He was a dedicated member of Kamloops Lodge No. 10 A.F. & A.M., G.R.B.C from 1974 and was the Worshipful Master in 1986. He was also an active member of Royal Arch Masons No. 18 and Kamloops Preceptory Knights Templar No. 84.

In his retirement years in Oliver, he drove the cancer van from Oliver to Kelowna. He and mom took a number of trips to Jamaica (where he could finally swim in the ocean without sinking), to Puerto Rico, and on a Grand Asian Tour to Japan, Hong Kong, Bali, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, on a 50th anniversary cross Canada tour in 2005, and a final self drive tour up north in 2007. Winters were in Arizona from 1998 – 2006.



He loved to play golf and watch golf on TV and was an astute commentator. Dad had the keenest intellect, reading history, poetry and philosophy. To his family, it seemed there was nothing he could not do, fix or master. He was unfailingly honest and ethical and admired for that even when one disagreed with him.



Donations are gratefully accepted for the Gizeh Shriners of BC and Yukon.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Medici's Gelateria, 522 Fairview Road, Oliver, BC.



