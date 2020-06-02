Clinton Ross Hilliard was born at Royal Inland Hospital on July 27, 1951. The eldest of three sons born to George and Wilma Hilliard. Clint attended elementary school at Brocklehurst Elementary and high school at North Kamloops Secondary, graduating in 1968.



Leaving Kamloops in 1968, he attended both the University of Victoria and the University of British Columbia. Over the years Clint held a wide variety of jobs; including short order cook, hotel bellman, ski resort janitor, postal delivery worker, CNR brakeman, and provincial parks warden. After receiving a B.A. in 1977 Clint worked on a UBC research project into labour force patterns in the British Columbia forest industry. In 1983, Clint received a BSc in Agriculture (Soil Science) and a soil mapping position with the BC Ministry of Environment. In 1986, Clint made a big move to Saskatoon to work for the University of Saskatchewan as a Research Officer. Saskatoon quickly became home and he stayed for 25 years. In 1999, he completed graduate work at Ryerson University in Environmental Engineering. He returned to Saskatoon and began his new position of water quality specialist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.



In both work and pleasure, Clint travelled extensively and visited many countries on every continent, except Antarctica. In 2012, he returned to Kamloops to manage the construction of a home on the last remaining plot of undeveloped land that was part of a farm owned by his great uncle, Captain George Hilliard. Clint was very fortunate all his life to be surrounded by important people of support and close friendships.



Clint was predeceased by his parents George and Wilma Hilliard.



He is survived by his brothers Kerry (Anna) and Neil (Audrey), nieces Kari-Lynn (Fraser), Sara (Rob) and Amy (Lee), grand-niece Hannah and grand-nephew Tanner.



No service by request. Donations may be made to Royal Inland Hospital.



