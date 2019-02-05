It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cody Marcel Mathieu, know to all his friends as Bobby Zed.
He leaves behind his beloved dad Mark Marcel Mathieu, his mother Lorraine Mathieu, his sister Ashley Mathieu, his grandparents Minnie and Marcel Mathieu, grandmother Debbie Luszca and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Cody was born in Fort St. John, BC on December 23, 1987. In 1992, the family moved to Kamloops. Cody loved his sports, at 5 years old he started playing Tee ball, softball and then hard ball. He loved wrestling and did that a lot with his friends. He was a big fan of WWE. He also played rugby in high school and his coach nicknamed him the Little Wolverine. During grades 11 - 12 he played Provincial Baseball.
Cody touched many friends and neighbors lives. He will be deeply missed!
A Viewing will be held for family and friends wishing to pay their respects on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 2797 Sunset Drive, with Father Fred Weisbeck Celebrant. A reception will follow in the church foyer.
