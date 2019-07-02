November 24, 1946 - June 6, 2019
On June 6, 2019, our dear mother, gran, and M.I.L., Coleen Elizabeth Hansen, passed away peacefully in her home in Kamloops, BC, at the age of 72 years. Survived by her loving family and dedicated community she will be missed and remembered always. Her daughters, Sara and Andrea, SIL's Donald and Savy, and grandchildren, Finnleigh, Noah, Poppy and Jack surrounded her with love and support as she passed, alongside her sister Nancy and extended family, Stephanie and Daph. We appreciate all those that cared for our family during this season.
Coleen's final days were a heart swelling adventure, reflecting a full life lived in Kamloops, Vancouver, Bowen Island, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
From Oz, to York House, to table tops at UVIC, the jungles of the South Pacific, the pebbled beach of Smugglers Cove, cowgirls and horses in the sagebrush, all the while being the best mom ever and a very good friend to many - it was nothing short of a great adventure.
She has touched so many ... our hearts are broken. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held in September 2019 in Kamloops, details to come.
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 2, 2019