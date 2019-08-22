On August 13, 2019 Colin passed away at Cold Lake, Alberta at the age of 38 years.
He is survived by his parents Colleen and Bruce Sommerfeldt of Kamloops, BC, his three brothers Craig, Walker and Matthew, his four sisters Belinda, Leigh, Corrina and Jamie.
There will be a private service held for Colin on August 24, 2019 in Kamloops, BC.
Should friends desire donations to the charity of their choice would be appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 22, 2019