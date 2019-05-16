In Loving Memory Of Colin Warren Brown
November 24, 1939 – May 3, 2019
Colin passed away peacefully in Kamloops, BC on May 3, 2019.
Colin is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Barbara. He is also survived by Colin JR (Shelley Duncan) of Dorchester, NB, Lisa of Moncton, NB, Kevin of Sackville, NB, Shannon (Troy) Mills of Prince George, BC, sisters Carell Sinclair (Norm) of Surrey, BC, Jhande Janzten (Curt) of Delta, BC, Koral Bromwell (Al) of Nanaimo, BC, and brother Leagh Brown (Anne) as well as ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Colin is predeceased by his son Michael Brown of Amherst, NS, grandson Ryan Marshall, father Ross Brown, mother Dena Brown, sisters Laurel (John) Merrit, Renee Woods and Marnie of Vancouver, brothers little Leagh Brown (Marilyn) and John.
Colin was a hardworking man from being in the Army in his early years to owning his own construction company. After selling his company and relocating to the Maritimes, Colin worked seasonally painting bridges, worked in a penitentiary as well worked in a school for the hearing impaired. Colin then switched to building modular homes and repairing any issues that arose after they reached their final destination. In 1994, he relocated back to British Columbia and worked for the Diocese of Prince George managing the College Heights Modular Home Park until his retirement.
Colin enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching TV, camping, building things with wood and loved to joke around. Most of all Colin was a TRUE family man and loved his "child bride" Barb.
A celebration to honour Colin's life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 16, 2019