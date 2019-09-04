Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen "Lilly" Gibson. View Sign Obituary

May 2, 2019



A Celebration of Life for Colleen will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the property of Russell and Lani Buff, 3800 Hwy 97, Monte Lake at 4:00 p.m. Signage will be placed on the highway. A BBQ is to follow at 5:00 p.m. with hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks provided. BYOB. An open mic and slideshow will provide opportunity for those that wish to share memories of our dear Colleen. Fireworks will be at dusk. Limited overnight camping spots will be available at the Buff residence. Please reply to [email protected] or Kyle Gibson if you are planning to attend and for more information. Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 4, 2019

