Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Philip. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Connie Philip at the age of 94.



Connie was predeceased by her husband Warner in 2005, her three brothers and sister.



She is survived by her brother Harold, sister-in-law Beulah (Rich), children Pat (Rioji), June, Marian (Doug), Lesley (Jim), Peter (Sharon), Carolyn (Jerry), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her very special friend Gerry.



Connie was born on December 21, 1924 in Brandon, Manitoba and lived in Hartney until the family moved to Vancouver in 1935. She completed her teacher training and at the age of 18, her real life education began with her first teaching position at Coalmont, BC. From there, she went to Brocklehurst and then on to Long Lake School where she found the two loves of her life; her husband Warner, whom she married on August 22, 1950 and the ranch, where she spent 65 of the happiest years of her life.



Her passions, besides her family, were genealogy, bowling, travelling, bluebirds and her garden. She spent many years organizing Meals on Wheels and canvassing for the Heart & Stroke and Cancer Foundations. One of her proudest accomplishments was the completion of the book "Bunch Grass to Barbed Wire," which is still much sought after today.



Thank you to the staff of the Kamloops Seniors Village for keeping her safe and comfortable for the last four years and to Dr. Malan for taking such good care of her. A very special thank you to the nurses, Dr. Doug and Dr. Esterhuizen on 4-North for your compassionate care.



A big thank you to the very special staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House for everything, you are all amazing!!



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice House or the Cancer Foundation.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on January 3, 2020 at 1:00pm.



Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Connie Philip at the age of 94.Connie was predeceased by her husband Warner in 2005, her three brothers and sister.She is survived by her brother Harold, sister-in-law Beulah (Rich), children Pat (Rioji), June, Marian (Doug), Lesley (Jim), Peter (Sharon), Carolyn (Jerry), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her very special friend Gerry.Connie was born on December 21, 1924 in Brandon, Manitoba and lived in Hartney until the family moved to Vancouver in 1935. She completed her teacher training and at the age of 18, her real life education began with her first teaching position at Coalmont, BC. From there, she went to Brocklehurst and then on to Long Lake School where she found the two loves of her life; her husband Warner, whom she married on August 22, 1950 and the ranch, where she spent 65 of the happiest years of her life.Her passions, besides her family, were genealogy, bowling, travelling, bluebirds and her garden. She spent many years organizing Meals on Wheels and canvassing for the Heart & Stroke and Cancer Foundations. One of her proudest accomplishments was the completion of the book "Bunch Grass to Barbed Wire," which is still much sought after today.Thank you to the staff of the Kamloops Seniors Village for keeping her safe and comfortable for the last four years and to Dr. Malan for taking such good care of her. A very special thank you to the nurses, Dr. Doug and Dr. Esterhuizen on 4-North for your compassionate care.A big thank you to the very special staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House for everything, you are all amazing!!In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice House or the Cancer Foundation.A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on January 3, 2020 at 1:00pm.Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.schoeningfuneralservices.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close