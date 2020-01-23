Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coral (Ann) Husa. View Sign Obituary

Ann has been received into the presence of her Lord on January 12, 2020. She was the fourth child born to Ross and Amy Sage in Wynberg, near Cape Town, South Africa on October 2, 1936.



On her 18th birthday, she left home for Redhill, Surrey, England to pursue a career in nursing. It was here that she met the love of her life Charles. They were married at Walton Parish Church in Felixstowe on May 23, 1958.



Ann decided to stay home while her children were small and did not return to work until after her youngest was born. Then Charles and Ann were ready to embark on a new adventure. On January 17, 1969 they settled in Canada.



Ann worked as a consultant for Tupperware for six years. She was also trained to work for Kamloops Home Support Services as a supervisor. There she worked for 20 years until she retired in 1993.



Ann was a faithful and valued member of the Free Methodist Church where she was active in various ministries over the years.



She will be remembered by many for her cheerful, warm personality and her generous gift of hospitality.



Ann is survived by her children Karen (Don), Wendy (Tom), and Neville, grandchildren Jonathan (Julie), Terri (Brad), Robin, Chantal, Raylene, Austin and Nathan, great-grandchildren Johnny, Rikki, Emily and Ethan, brother Michael and sister Ruth.



Predeceased by loving husband Charles (2010), parents Ross and Amy Sage, sister Celia, brother Noel and grandson Rikki.



Her wish was to express her sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff of Interior Health who cared for her while in her home and the awesome staff at Chartwell (Renaissance) for the last nine months.



A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday,

February 15, 2020 at the Free Methodist Centennial Chapel, 975 Windbreak Street, Kamloops, BC with Pastor Vern Frudd officiating.



