CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Crystal Mary Moore (Perez) passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019 at the age of 42.
Please join us in a Celebration of Crystal's Life, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Willow Creek Estates Gathering Room, Building 2, 27358 32nd Avenue, Aldergrove, BC. C. Unit 122.
Directions please call Barrie at (604) 381-3111.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your local SPCA animal shelter or to rescue.
Better yet adopt a pet and give them a forever home. Crystal would just love it.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 7, 2019