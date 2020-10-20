It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I (Renee Spence) tell you that my loving partner of 30 years passed away on October 14, 2020.
Cynthia was a tireless warrior for the causes of social justice and spent her whole life fighting for these causes with a sword of fearless determination and courage and a shield of love and kindness. She blazed trails for social justice wherever she worked or lived. She never backed away from challenges even when she was rowing upstream.
As the Coordinator of the Sexual Assault Counselling Centre in Kamloops for 20 years, she organized countless Take Back the Night marches in an effort to make our streets safe for women and girls.
Since retiring in 2014, Cynthia has travelled extensively and actively volunteered locally at the Kamloops Food Bank and the Pinegrove Seniors Community. During our travels she volunteered at animal shelters and schools in Fiji, Tonga and Mexico. This was the work and the human connections that she thrived on. Being of service was the essence of Cynthia Davis. She was actively volunteering up to a month before she passed away.
Along with me, many are mourning her now including her family in the United States; her mother Margaret Davis, her sisters Marilee Davis and Suzanne Guillebeau and her brother JR Davis. Also her soul sister Connie Leonard and her family, her dear friend George Pruden, and her very special godchild Zoe Willard.
At a later time we will gather as friends and family for a circle ceremony to honour her and send up to her the Women's Warrior Song. Her journey on this plane is over, but her spirit and light live on.
Thank you all for your kindness and support.
If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider donations to the Kamloops Food Bank, the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre or Friends of Puerto Vallarta Animals in Mexico (online) or in Canada etransfer to pvanimals@gmail.com