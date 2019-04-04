Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Denise "Cyndy" (Whiteley) Einfeld. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cynthia (Cyndy) Denise Einfeld (née Whiteley). After a battle with cancer, Cyndy passed away peacefully in her home in Chase on Monday, March 25, 2019. From her birth on October 19, 1955 in Vancouver she nourished people around her with love, kindness, laughter and a smile that would light up a room.



Cyndy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, whose legacy will live on through her husband Craig, children Colin (Cristena), Courtni (Kyle), Cole and CJ (Melissa), her twelve grandchildren and her siblings Lynn, Fran and Gord.



A public service will be held at the Chase Community Hall on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute a donation to the Chase and District Health Services Foundation in Cyndy's name. Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 4, 2019

