June 1, 1930 – September 21, 2019



Barry was born in Bredenbury, Saskatchewan and moved to Kamloops in his early teens. At age 89, he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Barry is survived by his wife Bev of Kamloops, his son Gary (Susan) of Cultus Lake and adopted son Terry (Lori) of Airdrie, Alberta, his sister June Mattiatzi of Coquitlam, his grandchildren Mallory, Alexa and Evan and all their children. He is predeceased by his parents Elma and William and sons Kenneth and Ted.



In his late teens, Barry joined the Canadian Army and was a member of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and served in the Korea War. In 1950, the 2nd Battalion of the PPCLI was created within the regiment to be a component of the Canadian Army Special Force and the first Canadian Infantry unit to take part in the Korean War.



After he returned from Korea, he met Bev in 1953 and within three days he proposed to her and they were married six weeks later; this year on August 3rd, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.



Barry had many friends in Kamloops as he had lived there most of his life. He was an avid skier and later in life he took up golf and it became his passion. His family and friends will always remember him hitting the links whenever he got the chance.



At his request, Barry asked that there be no formal service and the family would like to thank the staff of Pine Grove Senior Living for all the care they provided Barry during the last couple of years.



