August 2, 1940 - September 12, 2019



We say goodbye to Dalbert (Dal) Duane Varney, who passed peacefully after a year-long battle with cancer.



He is survived by his faithful and loving wife Patricia, his three children Sheila (Dave), Darren (Kirsten) and Conrad, his grandchildren Brittany, Jonathan (Britt), Elaina and Lindsey, his great-grandchild Alaric, sister Verna, brother Carmen and their families.



Dal lived a full life, filled with an appreciation for hard work, common sense and love of family.



He will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered.



Please join us at 1:30 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Desert Gardens, 540 Seymour Street, Kamloops, BC to celebrate our memories and share stories of this very loved man.



Donations may be made in Dal's name to RIH, Heart and Stroke, or SPCA.

