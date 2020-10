Dale Vernon Friesen passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.He will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.When a loved one becomes a memory,that memory becomes a treasure.The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Hillside Centre, especially Dr. Ward and all the staff. Thank you all so much.Memorial donations in Dale's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C.Condolences may be sent to the familyfrom www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com