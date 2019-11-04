Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale William Hasenwinkle. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

1934 - 2019



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dale William Hasenwinkle on October 16, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Dale was born in Seattle, Washington on May 21, 1934.



He was predeceased by his parents Alice and Earl Hasenwinkle , brother Glen Hasenwinkle and sister-in-law Kathy Hasenwinkle.



He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Vicki, his daughters Wendy of Kamloops and Diane (Joel) of Kelowna and son Rob of Vancouver, his grandchildren Tegan, Brock, Hollis and Owen will forever hold his memories in their hearts.



Dale dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's involvement in sports, track, acting in plays and in playing in piano recitals.



Dale was involved with computers from the 1960s on, always stating that he was born too early as technology was changing so fast and he wanted to learn more.



He and his family moved to Kamloops in the 1970s to open Hasen Auto. When he closed the business down in the late 80s, he did the computer work for B.C. Livestock, working with the auctioneer. He then moved on to work at CMHA as a job coach. In his final working years, until age 75, he had his own computer business and clients included St. Ann's Academy and others.



Dale was a determined curious problem solver who faced challenges with such a positive attitude.



He enjoyed his time spent camping, hunting, bowling, hydro plane racing, skiing, trips with his rv, being a snowbird and travelling to new places. His positive attitude and determination were the role model for everyone who knew him.



His family was extremely grateful for the care of his doctors, Dr. Harold Stefanyk and Dr. Proctor.



No words can express our gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Kamloops Hospice Association for their compassionate and professional care. Our thanks also to the Palliative Care Team.



A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.



Should friend desire, donations to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home would be appreciated in Dale's memory.



Condolences may be expressed at 1934 - 2019It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dale William Hasenwinkle on October 16, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Dale was born in Seattle, Washington on May 21, 1934.He was predeceased by his parents Alice and Earl Hasenwinkle , brother Glen Hasenwinkle and sister-in-law Kathy Hasenwinkle.He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Vicki, his daughters Wendy of Kamloops and Diane (Joel) of Kelowna and son Rob of Vancouver, his grandchildren Tegan, Brock, Hollis and Owen will forever hold his memories in their hearts.Dale dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's involvement in sports, track, acting in plays and in playing in piano recitals.Dale was involved with computers from the 1960s on, always stating that he was born too early as technology was changing so fast and he wanted to learn more.He and his family moved to Kamloops in the 1970s to open Hasen Auto. When he closed the business down in the late 80s, he did the computer work for B.C. Livestock, working with the auctioneer. He then moved on to work at CMHA as a job coach. In his final working years, until age 75, he had his own computer business and clients included St. Ann's Academy and others.Dale was a determined curious problem solver who faced challenges with such a positive attitude.He enjoyed his time spent camping, hunting, bowling, hydro plane racing, skiing, trips with his rv, being a snowbird and travelling to new places. His positive attitude and determination were the role model for everyone who knew him.His family was extremely grateful for the care of his doctors, Dr. Harold Stefanyk and Dr. Proctor.No words can express our gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Kamloops Hospice Association for their compassionate and professional care. Our thanks also to the Palliative Care Team.A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.Should friend desire, donations to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home would be appreciated in Dale's memory.Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close