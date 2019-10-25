Dan (Daniel) Bernard Worsfold was born on June 14, 1969 in Kamloops, BC and died on October 18, 2019 on his prized property in Monte Creek.
Dan will be lovingly remembered by his soulmate Marcia, son Andrew, Andrew's mother Rosie, parents Bernie and Joyce, brothers Neil (Cindy), Ted (Laura), Jeff (Shannon), step-children Kyle, Tyler and Shataya, brother-in-law Bob (Loretta), sister-in-law Barb (Henry), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and a ton of wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Pritchard Community Hall, 1941 Duck Range Road.
Condolences may be made to
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
