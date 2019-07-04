September 24, 1945 – June 28, 2019
It is with deep regret and sorrow we announce the passing of Dan Jones.
Dan passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at the age of 73 after a very short battle with cancer at Marjorie Willoughby Hospice. In which he was surrounded by love with Diane (wife), Sherry (daughter) and Danielle (granddaughter).
Dan will also be lovingly remembered by Skye (grandson), Maddox (great-grandson) and an abundance of family and dear friends.
Dan was born on September 24, 1945 in Lytton, BC to his parents Eric and Joan Jones.
Dan joined the IUOE Local 115 Union in 1963 and had a very long and successful career with FRPD for 40 years.
Dan married Diane on May 14, 1979. They shared a loving and beautiful 40 years together.
In the recent years, Dan joined the Moose Lodge 1552, which brought him much enjoyment and great new friends.
He enjoyed the simple things in life, and when he wasn't working, watching Nascar, or spending time with his family, he was on the lake fishing trying to catch "Walter".
He will be missed, and forever loved by so many.
Rest in Peace, and until we meet again.
As per Dan's requests, we will not be having a service, but instead a gathering at a later date for family and friends to come enjoy each other and honour his life.
