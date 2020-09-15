The family of Dana Floyd MacArthur would like to announce the passing of Dana on September 4, 2020.
Dana was born in Melfort, Saskatchewan at Union Hospital to Dorothy and Frank MacArthur on April 18, 1945.
Dana spent his youth growing up in Melfort, Pleasantdale Saskatchewan. As an adult he moved to Kamloops, BC to be with his brother Jim (Alice) Strachan. Dana passed away at Ridgeview Manor where he lived his last years.
Dana is survived by his brothers Jim (Alice) Strachan of Kamloops, and Skip (Lorraine) MacArthur of Morrin, Alberta, sister Pat (Stan) Bell of Stettler, Alberta, his nephews Barry (Paula) Strachan of Kamloops, Shawn (Karen) Strachan of Alberta, nieces Tara and Alicia Bell of Camrose, Alberta and great nieces and nephews.
Dana loved his family and was a true cowboy at heart and loved to be with horses. Many thought he should have been part of the old west. Dana enjoyed having coffee at Dee's every day with the boys.
Dana will be laid to rest with his Mom and Dad in Pleasantdale, Saskatchewan in early spring.
Many thanks Dr. Wynne, nurses and staff at Ridgeview for such good care of Dana.
Thanks for the memories.
"Uncle Dana we love you, we will all miss you!"
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com