Daniel Peter Huska passed away peacefully at the age of 70 at Hospice House in Kamloops, BC on December 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born on September 25, 1949 in Norquay, SK where he lived and enjoyed life helping work on the family farm. In 1974, Dan moved to Williams Lake where he worked at West Fraser Timber Mills until his retirement in 2008. Following his career at the mill, Dan settled in Kamloops to enjoy his retired life and time spent with all his grandchildren.



Dan is survived by his wife Arlene, daughter Renee (Al), sons Daniel, Phil, Don and six grandchildren Jeyda, Adam, Holly, Keenan, Hudson and Reese. He is predeceased by his parents Anne and John Huska, wife Bev, daughter Kim, brothers Ben and Joe and sisters Luba and Vera.



A celebration of Dan's life will be held on July 4, 2020 in Williams Lake, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association located at

72 Whiteshield Cres. S., Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9.

Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 7, 2020

