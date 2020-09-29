The Myles family wishes to announce the sudden and devastating loss of their beloved Daniel. At the age of 33 Daniel's life was tragically taken on September 12, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.Daniel was predeceased by his grandfather Tom Myles in 2001, and is survived by grandmother Joan, mother Roxanne, spouse Makayla Maskwa, daughter Layla, uncles John, Shawn, Tim, aunts Janette, Sue, cousins Tiffany, Dustin and Jennifer. Daniel will also be greatly missed by Makayla's grandparents Fran and Keith and also his best friend Mark.Daniel will be lovingly remembered for his humour, affection and kindhearted spirit. He excelled at playing football and he shared a special bond with his Poppy Myles while growing up in Surrey, BC. He brought great joy into everyone's lives. Friends have described Daniel as a real gentleman. He was protective and respectful towards the women in his family, offering words of endearment, hugs and a kiss on our heads.Daniel had spent his adult life living in Kamloops, BC. During the past 5 years Daniel was blessed with forming new family connections. Makayla's grandparents Fran and Keith were truly welcoming to him and continue to be generous with their love and support. Over the past year Daniel was overwhelmed with love for their beautiful new daughter Layla Myles.A Memorial service will be held for Daniel on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive.In lieu of flowers and in memory of Daniel a donation may be made to an Educational Trust Fund established for Layla Myles at The Bank of Montreal / Transit #0704 / Account # 8973364Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral HomeCondolences may be sent to the family from