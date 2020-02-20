Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel W. Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

With deep sadness and regret, I am announcing the passing of my beloved husband of nearly thirty years Daniel W. Sullivan on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.



Daniel was born in Sidney, Nova Scotia, and was raised and educated in Boston, Massachusetts, where his family settled. As soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., serving three tours of duty with distinction. He rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon his return from Viet Nam he received the Purple Heart for exemplary Valor.



In life he was a friend to everyone, caring for the down and out and the needy. More than once, he gave away his coat to total strangers, his generosity knowing no bounds or limits.



Daniel earned his living in the building trade and there wasn't much he couldn't fix. He was crazy about nature and animals, especially dogs and wolves. He continuously supported the Canadian Wildfire Fund and the Hospital for Sick Children of BC.



Daniel will be remembered as larger than life, much respected by the ones that knew him. He was also known for his legendary sense of humour.



He loved displaying his love for his flags on his truck and was equally proud to fly the "Maple Leaf" and "Old Glory". This magnificent human being is going to be missed by all that knew him. Now Daniel has joined his Heavenly Father after suffering a major stroke in Royal Inland Hospital.



God Bless you my Marine and be at peace Semper Fi



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Canadian Wildlife Fund, in Daniel's memory.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home



