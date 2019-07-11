Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel Newman. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1933 - 2019



Darrel passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Second born son to Tula and Norman, Darrel Frederick Ross Newman came into the world on January 2, 1933. He was welcomed by his older brother Vic and sister Gwen. A year later Melvin, Darrel's best friend was born and the family was complete.



As a young man Darrel worked alongside his dad and siblings weeding the garden at Rain-a-Day Farm (now the Norkam property) and picking the apples on the Newman Homestead (next door to the Desmond family). In true family form Darrel made his life's work alongside his dad, brother Melvin and for a time his cousin Syd and two nephew's Michael and Robert Newman in the family business NEWMAN & SONS. The company thrived for decades with Gwen working the books and the boys (Melvin and Darrel) building and renovating homes.



Gwen, Darrel and Melvin (Sybil) travelled extensively from New Mexico all the way north to Anchorage. They enjoyed each other's company and seeing the world. Laughter and storytelling followed them everywhere.



This has been a tough year for Darrel and Melvin as they saw their brother Vic and sister Gwen pass away after extended illnesses. This past week Melvin was at Darrel's side as he went to join his family.



Darrel will be remembered for his quiet, stoic nature and bursts of big laughter. The daily family gathering at A&W has lost three of the best. Melvin, Gail, Wyne, Mike and Dionne (Reggie and Mac), Vicci and Tony (Carling, Erin and Caitie) and Rob and Cathy (Christine) will continue the coffee tradition and tell stories of the fun we have had together as a family. Darrel's nephew Dave (Pat) and nieces Erica and Alexa will join us for coffee as the summer continues.



At his request, there will be no memorial service however Darrel would be thrilled if you lift a glass in his memory.



