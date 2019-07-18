Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl James McLachlan. View Sign Obituary

July 18, 1946 – June 6, 2019



We are saddened to announce the passing of Daryl James McLachlan on June 6, 2019.



Over the last few years he had been fighting the aftermath of stroke and Kidney failure. He passed peacefully at home in his sleep.



Born on July 18, 1946 in Nelson, BC. Daryl is survived by his loving wife Linda Mclachlan, daughters Mary Jane, Stacey, son Rodney, step-son Garrett, grandchildren Megan, Austin, Jacobi, loving sisters Fran Marcott, Grace Gould and of course fishing buddy Bear who was by his side till the end.



Daryl first started out as a Jeweller in Nelson for the family business. Throughout the years he had a various occupation ending with his longest lasting career as a miner. He retired from Highland Valley Copper in 2011 and enjoyed his retirement hunting and fishing.



We would like to thank Dr. Sodenburgs office in Merritt for all their help and the nurses at the renal unit at Royal Inland Hospital.



He will be greatly missed by all.



Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com

