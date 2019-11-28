It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lumsden "Grumpa" on November 14, 2019 at 71 years of age.
Missing him dearly, Dave is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Gail and his children Sean (Christin) and Jessica. Dave will also be fondly remembered by his granddaughters Kailey and Lauren, by his brothers Ronnie (Beryl), John (Liz) and by his sisters Betty and Laurine. Dave was recently predeceased by his sister Patricia.
He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 28, 2019