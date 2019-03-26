Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Sharpe. View Sign

Gone Fishn'



It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of David Harold Sharpe on March 18, 2019.



Dave was born on January 13, 1935 in St. James (Winnipeg, MB) and was raised in North Vancouver, BC and lived in Kamloops for many years.



Dave is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Geraldine (Jerry), daughters Diana Hauser (Ken), Susanne Sharpe (Gary Dempsey) and his beloved grandson David Foucault (Sage).



He was predeceased by his daughter Sandra Sharpe-Brisson in 2008.



Dave was employed by B.C. Telephone Co. for 35 years and retired in 1991.



Over many years he enjoyed his hobby farm, 4-H, growing vegetables, fishing, hunting, good scotch and a good laugh.



Dave volunteered for Ducks Unlimited for 34 years and in 2010 he was awarded the Province of BC and Ducks Unlimited Canada Conservation Award for his dedication.



As requested there will be no formal service.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 26, 2019

