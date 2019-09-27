December 21, 1963 – September 8, 2019
Our family is sad to announce the sudden passing of Dave.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Denise, step-daughters Chelsea, Nicole, Corrine (Mike) and grandchildren. Forever missed by his big brother Jim (Lu), nieces Katie (Kevin), Amanda (Jason).
Dave had a huge heart and loved to help others. He was a chip off the old block following in his dad's footsteps as an extraordinary gradall operator and love of singing songs with his guitar.
We love and will always miss you.(SUPER DAVE)
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 27, 2019