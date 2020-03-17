Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Arnold Lindsey. View Sign Obituary

On March 8, 2020 Dave left this world to go walking with his dogs. For those that shared in his passions and to all the lives he touched, he considered you his family.



Born in Trail, BC, Dave spent his childhood fishing, skiing, playing hockey (& hooky), while being the baby of the family to his two older sisters (Donna and Barb) and mother (Thelma.) The love for his family was always apparent and time spent with his nieces and nephew held special memories for him that he treasured completely.



His strong work ethic started as a young man. In his early days, he worked as a grocer before he was absorbed into the mining industry. As it turned out, going for a cup of coffee at HVC was the beginning of a 36 year mining career which allowed him to obtain a journeyman ticket as an electrician. His humour was so wicked and obscure that at work he had a reversible sign that said "Joking/Not Joking" and occasionally he used it to help those of us at home.



Although he found tranquility in nature, he shared his passion for music (eclectic and often blaring) with all who knew him. He could not quite get into country, even though Karen tried her very best.



He had a lifetime love for sports that involved him either playing or watching, but he was especially enthused when he was involved with his children. Many people have fond memories of David coaching them as a kid, whether it was hockey, soccer or softball. He truly believed in the importance of athletics.



Dave was a very intelligent man with a fantastic memory. He always had a story to tell thus he was dubbed "Dialogue Dave" by his family. He loved the outdoors and being in nature with his dogs and loved ones, and never turned down an adventure. Nothing gave him greater joy though, than being "UGH" to his grandbabies.



In honour of Dave, if anyone asks how you are today? Consider replying "Awesome, Thanks!"



Dave was predeceased by his oldest sister and mother, he is survived by the love of his life (Karen), sister Barb, brothers-in-law (Richard, Bryan), children (Chad, Brett, Amber), Redneck son (Tyler), grandchildren (Marshall, Eloria, Linden, Hazel and Isabel), nieces and nephew (Kelly, Bradley, Tanis, Rhonda and Lorisa) and Pardner (South).



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA or the Kamloops Wildlife Park in Dave's name. There will be an open house in celebration of Dave on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 426 Opal, Logan Lake, BC from 11:00am-3:00pm.



Condolences may be sent to the

family at

On March 8, 2020 Dave left this world to go walking with his dogs. For those that shared in his passions and to all the lives he touched, he considered you his family.Born in Trail, BC, Dave spent his childhood fishing, skiing, playing hockey (& hooky), while being the baby of the family to his two older sisters (Donna and Barb) and mother (Thelma.) The love for his family was always apparent and time spent with his nieces and nephew held special memories for him that he treasured completely.His strong work ethic started as a young man. In his early days, he worked as a grocer before he was absorbed into the mining industry. As it turned out, going for a cup of coffee at HVC was the beginning of a 36 year mining career which allowed him to obtain a journeyman ticket as an electrician. His humour was so wicked and obscure that at work he had a reversible sign that said "Joking/Not Joking" and occasionally he used it to help those of us at home.Although he found tranquility in nature, he shared his passion for music (eclectic and often blaring) with all who knew him. He could not quite get into country, even though Karen tried her very best.He had a lifetime love for sports that involved him either playing or watching, but he was especially enthused when he was involved with his children. Many people have fond memories of David coaching them as a kid, whether it was hockey, soccer or softball. He truly believed in the importance of athletics.Dave was a very intelligent man with a fantastic memory. He always had a story to tell thus he was dubbed "Dialogue Dave" by his family. He loved the outdoors and being in nature with his dogs and loved ones, and never turned down an adventure. Nothing gave him greater joy though, than being "UGH" to his grandbabies.In honour of Dave, if anyone asks how you are today? Consider replying "Awesome, Thanks!"Dave was predeceased by his oldest sister and mother, he is survived by the love of his life (Karen), sister Barb, brothers-in-law (Richard, Bryan), children (Chad, Brett, Amber), Redneck son (Tyler), grandchildren (Marshall, Eloria, Linden, Hazel and Isabel), nieces and nephew (Kelly, Bradley, Tanis, Rhonda and Lorisa) and Pardner (South).In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA or the Kamloops Wildlife Park in Dave's name. There will be an open house in celebration of Dave on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 426 Opal, Logan Lake, BC from 11:00am-3:00pm.Condolences may be sent to thefamily at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close