It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of David Baines of Barriere, BC, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 81. After months of failing health, he died peacefully in his sleep at The Hamlets at Westsyde Retirement Home in Kamloops, BC.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Sheila Baines; four children Bill Baines, Tannis (Brian) Wills, Lisa (Stuart) O'Connor, Denise (Wade) Balbirnie; and eleven grandchildren Joseph, Amber Baines; Kim, Jared, Gavin, Nathan Wills; Kate O'Connor; Brandon, Ryan, Megan, Sarah Balbirnie.
He was pre-deceased by his parents William and Annie Baines, and his three sisters Muriel, Rotha and Mavis.
David was born in Red Deer, Alberta on May 29, 1939 and grew up there with his best friend, a Border Collie named Tip. After graduating high school, he rode his Triumph 500 motorbike across Canada when the Trans Canada Highway was still mostly gravel, and even ventured into the States. He fell in love with the Maritime provinces but finding himself homesick he mailed a postcard to his sister in Calgary and raced it home. This trip turned out to be an adventure of a lifetime that provided stories and memories that he carried through his life. He married Sheila in 1961 and they lived in Peace River for three years before moving to Edmonton where he eventually opened his own appliance repair shop.
The family moved to Barriere in 1979, settling on the farm a few years later where they have lived for the last 40 years. Dave drove school bus while working on his real estate license, launching a very successful career with Century 21 and Realty World before opening his own office, Results Realty, in the early '80's. Wherever he worked Dave was known to be tenacious, hardworking, fair and honest; and earned many Top Salesman awards.
Dave was a kind and generous man. He loved his family dearly and will be remembered for his 'words of wisdom', humour, strong moral compass, and unwavering faith. He was an avid reader and scholar with an amazing memory, entertaining his family with stories and songs invented on the spot.
Well known in the community, Dave often helped people in a quiet way without wanting or expecting anything in return. His philanthropy was recognized when he was honoured as Barriere's Citizen of the Year in 2016.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and staff at R.I.H. and The Hamlets for the wonderful care that Dave received.
A celebration of his life will be held by his family. A private gathering of friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Dave's memory to www.essentialtremor.org/donate.
Messages of condolences may be sent to
the family at DrakeCremation.com