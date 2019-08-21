With great sadness, we regret to announce the unfortunate passing of David Christopher Crerar, also affectionately known by many as Pirate.
Christopher was born on the February 11, 1970 in New Westminster, BC. He was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident, which took his life on the night of August 9, 2019.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife Christie, their sons Tyler, Jared and Jacob, dog Buddy, parents Alison and David Crerar, brothers Jeff and Steve, sisters-in-law Amber and Andrea, nieces Meghan, Mackenzie and Alexandra, nephews Joshua and Porter. He is also survived by mother and father-in-law Pat and Pete Henchen, sister-in-law Jennifer, brother-in-law Stephen, niece Ivy and nephew Owen, as well as many other family and friends.
He is predeceased by his dog Sasha, who was his constant companion and best friend.
Christopher attended Golden Secondary School in Golden, BC and graduated from James Fowler High School in Calgary, AB. He was owner operator of his own business, Topher's Trucking, a long haul trucker, equipment operator, dump truck driver and log truck driver, most recently for D. Munden Trucking. Christopher was also owner/operator of Pirate Transport and was known as a highly respected professional driver. In his own words, he was a "Jack-of-all-trades, and master of none." Christopher enjoyed riding his quad, motorcycles, both on and off road, flying, boating and other water sports. He was also a talented artist and amateur photographer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby, BC.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 21, 2019