February 20, 1940 – August 14, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David (Dave) Crealock on August 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Dave is survived by his loving wife Betty-Anne, daughters Karen (Brent) and Lesley (Mike), grandsons Colin and Cody, and sister Joan MacGregor. He is predeceased by his brother Edward.



Dave's number one priority was his family and we are forever grateful for that.



Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice and The Hamlets during this difficult time.



There will be no service as per Dave's request.



Should friends desire, donations to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice would be appreciated



