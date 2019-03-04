April 20, 1971 – February 9, 2019
We would like to announce the passing of David George Thompson. A true light and kind person who will truly be missed. David passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital on February 9, 2019 at the age of 47.
Beloved son of Eileen Newell and Charles Robert (Bob) Thompson (deceased). Brother to Joyce-Ann Fortin and Uncle to niece Ashley Fortin. We would like to thank all the caregivers and friends who have encouraged David in his walk. A friend to all he encountered and encouraged with his kind spirit.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial to celebrate his life will be held later. Donations would be appreciated and can be made to Royal Inland Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 4, 2019