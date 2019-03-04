Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David George Thompson. View Sign

April 20, 1971 – February 9, 2019



We would like to announce the passing of David George Thompson. A true light and kind person who will truly be missed. David passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital on February 9, 2019 at the age of 47.



Beloved son of Eileen Newell and Charles Robert (Bob) Thompson (deceased). Brother to Joyce-Ann Fortin and Uncle to niece Ashley Fortin. We would like to thank all the caregivers and friends who have encouraged David in his walk. A friend to all he encountered and encouraged with his kind spirit.



Cremation has taken place and a memorial to celebrate his life will be held later. Donations would be appreciated and can be made to Royal Inland Hospital in lieu of flowers.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 4, 2019

