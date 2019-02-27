Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Kurylowich. View Sign

Mr. David John Kurylowich passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 27, 2019 in his home at the age of 81 years. He leaves behind his sons Dennis, Gerry, Kevin (Lorena) and a daughter Debra (Terry), his grandchildren Lindsay, Jaymz, Rhea, Catherine, Katrina, Valerie and great-granddaughter Rylee, his brother Ben (Carole) and sister Stephanie.



He was predeceased in death by the love of his life, wife Margaret Rose in 1996, parents Steven and Mary Kurylowich, his sisters Patricia and Violet, brothers-in-law Robert and Lloyd and daughter-in-law Rebecca.



David was born in Kelowna, BC on May 25, 1937 and grew up in many small communities along the CN Rail Line, with most of those years spent in Little Fort. In 1958, he married Margaret Rose Shilling and together they settled in Boston Bar. Dave worked his life in construction for the Ministry of Transportation. His most notable projects were working in the Fraser Canyon, the Boston Bar to Yale route and the Island Highway from Campbell River to Gold River. He moved to 100 Mile House in 1968 as a District Technician where he raised his family. Camping, hockey, dances and curling were many of the pleasures he enjoyed. He was a very active volunteer with the 100 Mile House Fire Department, BPO Elks and the Knights of Columbus. He retired in Kamloops in 1992 and then they moved to their present home in Sorrento where he enjoyed golfing, curling, fishing, gardening, camping and spending time with family, especially the grandkids. He was also a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Chase.



The Reverend Father Derrick Cameron will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Chase, BC.



Should friends desire, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated in memory of David.



