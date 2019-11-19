Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Louis Balison. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

January 27, 1927 – November 13, 2019



Surrounded by his family, David Louis Balison died peacefully at Kamloops Seniors Village on November 13, 2019 at the age of 92.



He is survived by his son Mark (Debbie) Balison of Kamloops, BC.



He leaves behind his seven precious grandchildren – Lea-el Balison of Courtenay, BC, Christopher (Deanna) Balison of Kamloops, BC, Brandy (Shane) Sonnenberg of Kamloops, BC, Trista Nelson of Nakusp, BC, Dustin Balison of Kamloops, BC, Dameon Balison of Kamloops, BC, Kelly (Ryan) Arsenault of Middletown, Delaware, USA and his twelve great-grandchildren, along with his brother-in-law Elvin McDonald of Mission, BC.



Dave was predeceased by his parents Albert and Annie Balison, his brother Alf, his sisters Phyllis and Laura, his loving wife Cherie, his eldest son Steven along with his daughter Jan.

Dave was born on the family farm near Aylsham, Saskatchewan. His family moved to Vancouver, BC where he spent much of his childhood and completed his schooling. It was in Vancouver where he met and married the love of his life Cherie. They were blessed with a marriage of 67 years. During that time, they raised their three children in the Heffley Creek and Kamloops area.



Dave joined his brother Alf and father Bert in building from the ground up, a successful company known as Balco Forest Products and later Balco Industries Ltd. Dave learned every aspect of the mill business and retired as the President and CEO of the company in 1979.



Over the years, Dave served on the board of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, the IFLRA and the



He enjoyed a full life, that was well lived.



The family would like to thank the staff of Kamloops Seniors Village who treated dad with outstanding and compassionate care and his care aids and nurses who he considered his extended family. Special thanks to Dr. Wiltshire, Dr. Jonat, and Dr. Wynne for their care of dad over the years.



His funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Schoening Funeral Service, Kamloops, BC, officiated by Pastor Harold Wiest.



Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC or would be greatly appreciated.



