1/1
David Neil Venables
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David Neil Venables of Kamloops, BC on November 24, 2020.

After a very short battle with cancer he is no longer suffering. In spite of his severe pain his "FAITH" remained strong. Dave was surrounded by his loving family as we celebrated his Heavenly Graduation. Truly a treasure in Heaven. We "ALL" look forward to seeing him again.

Dave will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Valerie, his daughter Rachelle Dudley (Steve), his son Shayne Venables (Blair), his grandsons Dylan and Devin Dudley, his brother Bruce Venables (Maureen), and brothers-in-law Bob Riley (Teresa), Allan Riley (Sharmeen), and Rick Riley (Kathy). Dave will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, co-workers, and friends.

We would like to thank Dr. Peter Loland and all the wonderful staff of 5-South for all their kindness and care.

When it is safe to do so we will hold a Celebration of Life in Dave's honour.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
to the BC Cancer Foundation at www.bccancerfoundation.com or Impact Ministries at www.impactministries.ca/donate/.

Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved