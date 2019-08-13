Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Patrick Joseph Spencer. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of David Patrick Joseph Spencer of Kamloops, BC, on July 14, 2019 at 72 years of age.



David leaves behind his loving wife Connie Spencer, his children Rhonda of Winnipeg, MB, Terry of Winnipeg, MB, Roger of Kamloops, BC, Curtis (Tracy) of Kamloops, BC and Lisa of Kamloops, BC. He also leaves behind grandchildren Donavin, Drew, Harmony, Megan, Ethan, Jakob, Seanna, Abigail, Annalisa, Elizabeth, Olivia and Samantha, as well as four brothers, five sisters and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and friends. David was predeceased by his mother Kathleen, his father George, three of his brothers and one sister.



David, aka Johnny Cash's brother "Outta Cash", was born on May 18, 1947, in Tomagami, ON. He was raised in Ontario, where he had his first two children. Then moving to BC, he met Connie and they were married in 1977, after which his last three children were born. David moved his family to Kamloops, BC in 1993, where he worked as a carpenter, specializing in flooring. David was an avid fisherman who loved to be at the lake. He also loved his guitar and entertaining his friends and family. His greatest love, however, was his grandchildren. His sense of humour, love, laughter and genuine personality will be deeply missed by all of us.



A Celebration of David's Life will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the North Shore Community Centre with Jordy Orsetti officiating.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Kamloops Hospice Staff. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Cr. South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9.



