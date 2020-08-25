It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to say our final goodbye's to Dave at the young age of 58. He passed peacefully on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed and cherished by his loving wife Lori, daughter Chelsey, son Zachary, mother Molly, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends near and far.



Dave grew up in Houston, BC, after graduating he worked at Equity Silver Mines. He completed his Instrumentation Technician Degree at BCIT and began his career at Domtar (formerly Weyerhaeuser). He found the life he called home in Kamloops with his wife, kids, and dogs.



Dave will always be remembered for his witty humour, big smile, strong spirit, and ability to start a conversation with almost anyone. He loved a great debate and had an opinion on just about everything. He taught his kids, by way of show and through example "hard work always pays off" which they will carry with them for a lifetime.



He enjoyed working in his yard gardening, pruning, harvesting his fruits and vegetables. He always had one or two projects on the go and was immensely proud of his home and his kids the most. He was an incredible provider and took pride in his family.



Dave was a proud union member, a union executive, a captain of the Emergency Response Team and served as a member of the social club. He strongly believed in fairness and equality at work and had great respect for his co-workers. He was a hard worker and had a diverse skill set in many areas of life. His strong work ethic and knowledge was admirable.



He loved spending time with his wife and friends playing cards and games. When he won, he received great joy rubbing it in, his humour was contagious. He found a passion in golf and had an amazing group of golfing friends that he thoroughly enjoyed.



Above all, Dave was a fighter and even until his last breath he kept strong. We never really know how to say goodbye to someone we love so much but we will forever hold memories of him so close to our hearts.



We love you so much, Dad not a minute goes

by we are not reminded of you.



REST IN PEACE



WE WILL FOREVER LOVE YOU



Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store