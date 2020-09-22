Sadly for us, Dave went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Dave was born in Grand Forks, BC April 8, 1939 to Caughey and Alta (Elodie) McCallum. Five years later, they moved to Osoyoos where he went to school and in 1956 joined the Royal Canadian Navy.



In 1957, while home on leave, he met Betty Anne Lindsay from Ontario. After letters back and forth she moved to Victoria to be closer to him. On October 17, 1958 they married and started a family. After 10 years of service in the Navy, he worked on the ferries and then in 1968 hired on with Westcoast Transmission. They were off to Fort Nelson with three boys and added daughter Susanne while there. He transferred to McLeod Lake, Merritt and Savona where he retired, moving to Kelowna and then on to Kamloops with a few years of going south in the winter.



Dave loved to hunt and for years filled the freezer for the year especially when he was in the Navy. He loved to talk and could spend hours recalling some of the crazy things from over the years. Lots of fun times, sad times, good, bad, whatever, we were totally blessed with nearly 62 years together. He totally loved his wife and family and will be greatly missed by all of us and his many friends.



Dave is survived by his wife, Betty Anne, his sons Rick (Gail), Rob (Colleen), and Jeff (Julie) and daughter Susanne (Jai), grandchildren Brad McCallum, Kristin (Rob) Williamson, Corey (Ashley) McCallum, Lindsay (Adam) Relvas, Michael (Jessica) McCallum, Byron (Jen) Dolan, Jeff (Jessica) Dolan, Amy (Curtis) Herron, Jordan McCallum, Jameson Hartnell, and Christopher Meintz, sixteen great-grandchildren, 8 boys, 8 girls. Also left to cherish his memory are nieces Karen (Paul) Fujiwara and Kathy (Steve) Gildner and their family in Ontario, many cousins in the States, and Bill and Mary DeFouw and family.



Dave loved his family and only regretted not being able to spend more time with them. Every day we would pray for all of them. We have so many fond memories of our Husband, Dad, Uncle, Poppa, Pops, and Grandpa. In them he has left quite a legacy.



We wish to thank Pine Grove Care Center, and their amazing team, for the great love and care he received this past year. We will be forever grateful to them and his special care workers.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives

Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the

family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store