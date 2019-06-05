Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Tagle Tarlit. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

October 5, 1940 – May 30, 2019



David Tagle Tarlit of Lake Country, BC passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 70 years. He is survived by his loving wife Ligaya "Lily" Tarlit and children Steven Tarlit of Kelowna and daughter-in-law Tanya Tarlit of Kelowna, as well as grandchildren Halen Tarlit and Alexa Tarlit, and his brothers Ben Tarlit and Moises Tarlit. David was predeceased by his parents Francisco and Romana Tarlit, brothers Samuel, Leonardo and Espiritu and sister Lolita.



David loved fishing and loved spending time in the garden attending fruits and vegetables. He was also very involved with helping those in need in the Philippines through missionary work. David will be remembered as a kind, big-hearted and very generous person who will be missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



The Memorial Tea to Celebrate David's Life will take place at 2:30 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive. Friends are also invited to attend the urn burial at 1:30 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



